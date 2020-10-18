Former ACB chief who headed Telgi scam SIT dies of heart attack

Officers who worked with Puri said he went strictly by the law and would not be pressured from any quarter, be it his superiors or politicians. (Representational)

FORMER MAHARASHTRA Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) chief SS Puri died of a heart attack in Canada on Saturday. He was 78.

The 1967-batch IPS officer was known for his tough handling of top state officials after he was appointed to head a special investigation team (SIT) for a probe into the multicrore stamp paper racket, called the ‘Telgi scam’ after the main accused Abdul Karim Telgi.

The SIT headed by current state DGP Subodh Jaiswal went onto arrest former Mumbai police commissioner R S Sharma.

Jaiswal said, “Puri’s passing away is a loss to the IPS fraternity and we are all sad about his untimely death. He was a true professional.”

“Since he went by the book, it was believed that he never got any plum posting as he would not heed to anyone in cases he probed,” said a former IPS officer, requesting anonymity.

An officer said Puri had gone to meet his son in Canada earlier this year and was staying there due to lockdown. On Saturday morning, he suffered a heart attack and died. Among the posts he occupied was DG ACB, chief vigilance officer of Mumbai Port Trust.

