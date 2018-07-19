Formalin scare: Goa imposes 15-day ban on fish supply from other states

The decision was announced at an urgent press meet called by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Representational) The decision was announced at an urgent press meet called by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday. (Express Photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia/Representational)

The Goa government has imposed a 15-day ban on fish imports from neighbouring and southern states, in order to give its Food and Drug Administration (FDA) time to detect formalin in fish. Formalin, a carcinogen, is used as a preservative in storing fish.

The decision was announced at an urgent press meet called by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Wednesday.

The state has been gripped with fear after the FDA found that fish being sold in the state had high levels of formalin. In the last few days, the FDA raided several fish markets, but later said the organic substance found in fish was within the permissible limit.

The matter took a political turn with the ruling party and Opposition not being able to reach a consensus on the permissible levels and the presence of the chemical in fish stocks.

EXPLAINED | Something fishy on the table

“This (the decision) is only as an abundant caution in the interest of the health of citizens, to avoid controversies and confusion,” Parrikar said.

“The ban will be effective on trucks from all states. We will post officers and instructions will be issued to not to allow trucks carrying fish to enter the state,” he said.

The chief minister gave the state machinery 15 days to make arrangements for a permanent facility to check and test levels of formalin and other chemicals in fish.

“I don’t want any confusion. Fish is a staple food. Let FDA set up proper facilities in the meantime to ensure that testing is done regularly and frequently. We do not have enough facilities. It (fish consignments) is coming from all sides, you require teams. The ban has been imposed under FDA laws,” he said.

Rough estimates suggest that 200 tonnes of fish is imported everyday to Goa and the ban is likely to lead to a shortage of fish in the state. Due to the ongoing Monsoon, it is difficult to venture into sea to catch fish.

The FDA conducted a first set of raids and before the results could come from the laboratory, they claimed that the formalin was within permissible limits in the seized fish.

While the raids were in progress, fish traders had protested and approached MLAs of their areas. The issue took a turn for the worse after tourists and local residents started avoiding fish in markets.

Parrikar didn’t comment on any of these issues, or on the FDA results. “I am not going into tests, since I have banned the fish. There is no point in discussing issues, which possibly no one has understood properly. So, I will not comment on that,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App