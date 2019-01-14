Toggle Menu
Ban on sale of fishery in Patna as formalin, lead detected in fish samples

Identification of Formalin is not new in India as similar adulterated samples were also detected in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Northeast markets last year.

Various states had also begun their own investigation to determine the possibility of the substance in fish products. (Express Photo)

The Bihar government Monday imposed a 15-day ban on the sale of fisheries in Patna after identification of formalin and lead in heavy amounts in samples. While formalin was found in 7 out of 10 samples, lead was found in all of them.

“Sale of fish in Patna has been stopped for the next 15 days after heavy amounts of formalin was found in seven out of 10 fish samples and heavy metals like lead and cadmium were found in all 10 samples of fish collected in Patna,” Sanjay Singh, Principal Secretary, Health was quoted as saying by ANI.

Formalin is a toxic chemical which is used to preserve bodies and prevent its decay in mortuaries. It is derived from formaldehyde, a potential cancer-inducing chemical. Formaldehyde increases the risk of Leukemia, blood cancer and other lymphomas. The international agency for research on cancer and US FDA both classify formaldehyde as a human carcinogen.

Identification of Formalin is not new in India as similar adulterated samples were also detected in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Northeast markets last year. Following the reports of seizure of huge quantity of fish products with traces of formalin from Nagaland and Kerala, other states had also begun their own investigation to determine the possibility of the substance in fish products.

“The reason that formalin turned into the favourite preservative for the fishing industry is that once the component is laced into fish or other sea produce, the seafood stays intact for many days — promising better market value for the old stock,” Dr Joydeep Ghosh from Fortis Hospital in Kolkata has told The Indian Express.

