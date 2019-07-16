Form standing committees fast, demand Oppn leaders

Toggle Menu
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh was among those who raised concerns on the issue.

Opposition leaders, including the Congress’s P Chidambaram and TMC’s Derek O’ Brien on Monday demanded in the Rajya Sabha that several Parliamentary standing committees be constituted soon so that key Bills can be scrutinised by them.

The issue came up when Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, was moving a motion to allow a Bill to be passed in the Upper House, without referring to a standing committee.

Responding to the Opposition’s demands, the minister said the process of constituting these committees was underway. Stating that the Centre did not want to bypass standing committees, he said the Bill had to be passed because of an emergency situation and added that this happened in 2006, 2009 and 2014 as well.

“When would the committees be constituted?” asked former finance minister Chidambaram, to which, Muraleedharan said it is a process which involved members of all parties. O’Brien observed that more than seven Bills had been passed without referring to standing committees, so far.

