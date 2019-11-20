Frame separate law for administration of Sabarimala temple, SC tells Kerala govt

Insisting that there should be a separate law to administer Sabarimala temple, the Supreme Court Wednesday directed the Kerala government to frame the legislation by the third week of January next year.

The top court’s remarks came on a plea filed by the Pandalam royal court, which has raised the issue of administration of Sabarimala temple. There are over 150 temples, including the Sabarimala temple, governed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB). Read in Malayalam

The counsel appearing for the state stated that it has formulated amendments to the law that would deal with the temples and their administrations. The draft law also proposes to give one-third representation to women in the temple advisory committee, the counsel said.

This, however, triggered a debate in the courtroom with regard to September 2018 apex court verdict allowing entry of girls and women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple. The state government said that for the time being, it proposes to give representation in the temple advisory committee to only those women who are above 50 years of age.

Last week, the Supreme Court had in a 3:2 ruling had deferred a decision on reviewing the 2018 verdict until a larger Bench can settle key points of law relating to the right to freedom of religion. The five-judge Constitution bench headed by the then Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi sought to club the Sabarimala matter with issues of Muslim, Parsi and Dawoodi Bohra women.

The matter has now been referred to a seven-judge bench which will deal with issues ranging from the essential religious practice test, including the “apparent conflict” between rulings in the Shirur Mutt case and Durgah Committee, Ajmer; entry into a mosque/dargah by Muslim women and into an agyari by Parsi women married to non-Parsis; the interplay between freedom of religion under Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution and other provisions in Part III, particularly Article 14; and, the definition of constitutional morality.

Though the top court did not stay its September 2018 order allowing entry of women into the Lord Ayyappa temple, the Kerala government has said that no women of menstruating age will be allowed near the shrine without a Supreme Court order. It added that the shrine is not a place of activism and that no women devotees will be protected by the police.

Many women, including a 12-year-old girl, have been turned away from the shrine since the temple opened on Saturday.

In September last year, the top court had delivered a landmark verdict lifting a decades-old ban on the entry of women of all ages inside the temple. The state witnessed large scale protests in the aftermath of the verdict.

With PTI inputs