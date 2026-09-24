More than 95,000 of 1.73 lakh Form 7 applications marked ineligible in Uttarakhand SIR

Form 7 is used to seek deletion of a name from the electoral roll.

Over 95,000, or more than half, of the nearly 1.73 lakh Form-7 applications filed during Uttarakhand’s ongoing SIR of electoral rolls relate to voters whom election officials have marked as “ineligible”, the Chief Electoral Officer’s (CEO) office said on Thursday.

According to the CEO’s office, the “ineligible” category comprises voters who either did not furnish the documents sought during the verification process or did not appear for the hearing themselves or through a family member.

In such cases, the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) or Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO) marks the voter as “ineligible” on the Election Commission’s online system, following which Form 7 is automatically generated for deletion, the office said in a statement.