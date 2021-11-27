Forgery case: Rajasthan court issues arrest warrant against former minister

A court in Rajasthan’s Bundi district has issued an arrest warrant against former Union minister Bhanwar Jitendra Singh and two others in a forgery case.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Bundi, has taken cognisance under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using a forged document as genuine) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) against Singh and two others — Shree Nath Hada and Bijendra Singh. The court has ordered that they be arrested and presented before the court on January 6, 2022.

Singh, who was the Union minister of state for Home, is accused of forging his uncle’s signature to transfer his properties to himself. The court said that Singh and the two others, “fraudulently, and to gain an unfair benefit, tried to deceive the court by submitting a fake trust deed while presenting it as genuine.”

The orders were issued on November 18. Complainant Avinash Chandra Chandna’s lawyers received a certified copy on Friday.

The matter pertains to the properties of the erstwhile royal family of Bundi in Rajasthan.

The CJM court noted that that Singh did not provide the original copy of the trust deed to the investigating officer but a report by a private forensic laboratory authenticating the trust deed as genuine. Bundi police shut the 2017 case lodged by Chandna, apparently on the basis of that report, prompting Chandna to challenge the police’s Final Report.