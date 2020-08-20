Forest guard held for ‘triple murder’ in Porbandar

Forest Guard Lakhman Odedra who was held for the triple murder.

THE Porbandar district police has detained forest guard Lakhman Odedra for the murder of fellow guard Hetal Solanki, her husband and a casual labourer of the forest department, who were found dead inside the Barda Wildlife Sanctuary on Monday.

In his complaint, Solanki’s father Vashram Rathod had named Odedra, 32, saying he was with the three at the time they went missing. Odedra reportedly knew Solanki from before her marriage.

Superintendent of Police Ravi Mohan Saini claimed Odedra had led Solanki, who was seven months pregnant, her husband Kirti and Nagajan Agath into the sanctuary on Saturday saying he knew the location of an illegal liquor brewery operating inside.

Hetal Solanki with her husband Kirti Solanki. Hetal Solanki with her husband Kirti Solanki.

The police said Odedra had first killed Kirti, then Agath and finally Solanki. They have detained him pending his Covid-19 test, and will arrest him if the result is negative.

Saini claimed that around 20 days ago, Solanki and Odedra’s wife Manju had an argument, and Solanki had abused her, which had left Odedra angry.

The police said Odedra made up the claim regarding the brewery thto entice Solanki and her husband, who lived with her in their allotted forest quarters, inside the sanctuary.

Nagajan Agath who was killed too. Nagajan Agath who was killed too.

Solanki’s father had told the police that around 1.30 pm on Saturday, she had talked to her mother and informed her that they were on their way to raid a brewery along with Odedra.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd