Forest fires spread in Uttarakhand, officials feel the heat

Rawat questioned the officials over their “unpreparedness” to deal with the issue. (File) Rawat questioned the officials over their “unpreparedness” to deal with the issue. (File)

As temperature continued to rise in Uttarakhand, forest fires spread rapidly across large tracts in the hill state with 2,037.77 hectares being engulfed by fires by Wednesday, 793 hectares more than the land affected last year. The state forest department, which records forest fire instances between February 15 and June 15 each year, noted a rise since Monday when the area under fires crossed 1,000 hectares. On Tuesday, 88 fresh forest fire incidents were noted, and the area engulfed by the fire increased to 1,213.77 hectares. It reached 2,037.77 hectares on Wednesday with 295 fresh incidents.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat sought quick action to douse the fires and reprimanded the forest department officials and district magistrates on Wednesday during a video conference. The move came a day after the fires spread, especially impacting the Pauri Garhwal district where over 1,000 hectares of land is in flames.

Rawat questioned the officials over their “unpreparedness” to deal with the issue. “If you claim that the we are equipped to deal with the forest fires then where are the results,” Rawat asked the officials.

B P Gupta, nodal officer for forest fires in the state, said, “The forest department and the district administration (of the 12 districts concerned) are trying to contain the fires. The Forest Survey of India (FSI) sends us satellite data on the spots… and we send teams to douse them.”

Gupta claimed that the state had 40 master control rooms spread across 40 forest divisions, with 1,437 crew stations and 174 watchtowers to report forest fires and to subsequently douse them with help of local communities and agencies. The Dehradun Meteorological Centre has forecast that temperatures would continue to rise till May 27 with no rainfall in the areas hit by the fires.

Bikram Singh, Director of Dehradun Meteorological Centre, said, “In altitudes between 2,000-2,500 metres the temperature is around 30-32 degrees Celsius, which is up to 7 degrees higher than what the temperature should have been in this season, leading to a heat wave to severe heat wave situation in the hills. In the plains, the temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius, which is up to 5 degrees above normal.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App