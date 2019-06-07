Forest cover has increased by 1 per cent, says Javadekar

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday said the country’s forest cover increased by 1 per cent in last five years and would grow at a similar pace in the next five years.

“It is possible through public participation and we can protect our environment. For the amount of oxygen an individual inhales in his lifetime, one must at least plant and grow 10 trees,” said Javadekar while interacting with the media after planting three saplings at Gulshan Mahal of the Films Division as part of World Environment Day celebrations.

Film personalities Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, Shyam Benegal, Kiran Shantaram, Varsha Usgaonkar and others were present on the occasion.