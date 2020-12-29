scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Foresee slight extension of suspension of UK flights: Aviation Minister Puri

By: PTI | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 4:00:57 pm
Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh Puri on AirAsia, Civil Aviation Minister on AirAsia, CAPA India, economy news, Indian express newsCivil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Tuesday said he foresees a slight extension of temporary suspension of passenger flights between India and the UK, where a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected.

The Civil Aviation Ministry had last week suspended all flights between that country and India from December 23 to December 31 over the mutated variant of the virus.

“I foresee a slight extension of temporary suspension of India-UK flights,” the minister told a press conference.

“In the next day or two, we will find out if any additional steps need to be taken, or when we can start easing the current temporary suspension,” he said.

