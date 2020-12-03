scorecardresearch
Forensic experts probing if Sheetal Amte died of suicide or asphyxiation

Sheetal was found dead on Monday at her residence.

Written by Vivek Deshpande | Nagpur | December 3, 2020 4:01:50 am
Baba Amte, Baba Amte birth anniversary, Baba Amte Anandwan, Sadhanatai Amte, Narmada Bachao Andolan,Knit India mission, Baba Amte leprosy, indian expressPolice are probing if Sheetal Amte died by suicide. (Twitter/@AmteSheetal)

Forensic experts are trying to ascertain if Sheetal Amte-Karajgi, the granddaughter of late social activist Baba Amte, died by suicide or because of asphyxiation caused by choking. Sheetal was found dead on Monday at her residence.

Chandrapur SP Arvind Salve did not respond to calls and messages on Wednesday. But a source told The Indian Express, “Sheetal had injected herself with some medicine that puts one into a deep sleep and also substantially reduces muscular control. When she fell asleep, she apparently had a bout of vomit that also surged into her respiratory tract and choked it. So, it is a matter of investigation whether the death was caused by the medicine she injected herself with or due to asphyxiation.”

