Forensic analysis report shows drone shot down in Amritsar flew in China and Pakistan: BSF

Two months after the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a drone in Punjab’s Amritsar that entered Indian territory from Pakistan, forensic analysis has revealed the drone first flew in China and Pakistan.

“A Pakistan quadcopter drone intruded in the Indian territory in the Amritsar Sector at around 7.45 PM on December 25, last year and BSF troops fired at the drone. It finally fell down before it could return and the drone was sent to BSF Headquarters for forensic analysis. An FIR was registered at Police Station Garinda, District Amritsar,” a BSF spokesperson said.

“A forensic analysis of the drone shows that on June 11, 2022, it flew in Feng Xian District, Shanghai, China. Later, it flew from September 24 to December 25 on various locations 28 times within Khanewal, Punjab, Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.

Former BSF director-general Pankaj Kumar Singh had said the force was now undertaking the forensic study of the seized drones, shot while entering from Pakistan, and they were getting useful information from the chips inserted in them like its flight path, launch pad and destination and the duration of the flight among other things.

Officials in BSF said there were three times more drones spotted along the Pakistan border in Punjab in the 16 months. In 2021, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that India will soon have an indigenous technology to combat drones.