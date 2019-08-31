Foreigners visiting India can get treatment for pre-existing diseases without medical visa

The government has liberalised its visa regime to allow foreigners to avail of medical treatment in India for pre-existing diseases without a medical visa. This facility, however, will not be extended to those seeking organ transplant.

Earlier, anyone seeking medical treatment in India after arrival on a primary visa would have to get their visa converted to a medical one. This was liberalised last year, but pre-existing diseases were excluded.

“Now, the Government of India has further liberalised the Medical Visa regime and permitted foreigners to get the indoor treatment on their primary (original) visa even for pre-existing diseases (except in cases of organ transplant) which the foreigner may have been suffering from even before his/her entry into India,” an MHA statement said.

According to the ministry, some foreign nationals, who are already in India on valid visas, were facing difficulty in getting medical treatment in the event of their falling sick during their stay in India. They were being advised by some hospitals to get their visas converted into medical visas before admitting them.

“The Government of India had already revised the procedure last year, which exempts foreigners from getting their primary visa converted into medical visa for obtaining indoor treatment up to 180 days for seeking admission in a hospital wing owing to illness,” the statement said.

Now, according to MHA, a foreigner suffering from a minor medical condition, which needs only OPD consultation or treatment, may take treatment at any hospital on his or her primary visa. In case of indoor medical treatment of less than 180 days or up to the stay stipulation period, a foreigner is permitted to take such indoor medical treatment subject to certain conditions.

“The indoor treatment may now be taken on primary (original) visa irrespective of the fact that the diseases which the foreigner may have been suffering from even before his/her entry into India and even for ailments which were in his/her knowledge,” the statement said.

Treatment of diseases which require organ transplant shall, however, be permitted only on a medical visa, the MHA said.