Six foreigners found hiding in Uttarakhand caves for 25 days, quarantined after medical test

The foreigners have been put in quarantine after a medical examination in which they did not show any symptom of COVID-19 infection. (Representational image) The foreigners have been put in quarantine after a medical examination in which they did not show any symptom of COVID-19 infection. (Representational image)

Six foreign nationals were found hiding in caves near Ganga river in Pauri Garhwal district of Uttarkahand for the past 25 days after they had to check out of hotels after they ran out of money during the lockdown. All the six tourists —four men and two women— have been put in quarantine after a medical examination in which they did not show any symptom of COVID-19 infection.

According to the police, the officials in Laxmanjhula police station area had on Friday received an information that some foreign nationals were staying in caves near Ganga river in Garun Chatti area. Following this, the local police along with the intelligence unit carried out a joint search operation in the area and found them out.

“During the search operation, six foreign nationals were found hiding in separate caves. They told the police that they were staying there from March 24 onwards. Before that, they were living in hotels in Muni Ki Reti police station area in the adjoining Tehri Garhwal district, from where they had to check out due to shortage of money,” said Rakendra Singh Kathait, SHO, Laxmanjhula. They had been purchasing food items from nearby markets and cooking meal inside the caves using wooden planks as fuel.

Of the six, two are from Ukraine and one each from Turkey, USA, France and Nepal. They had come to India during past few months. All were taken to government hospital for medical examination and were later put in quarantine in Laxmi Narayan Mandir Swargashram Trust Ramjhula.

