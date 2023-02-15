Foreigner can’t claim vested right to be guardian for person with disabilities: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that a foreigner cannot claim a vested right to be appointed the legal guardian of a person with disabilities or claim protection guaranteed under Part-III of the Constitution, as are available to Indian citizens.

The observations were made by a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Yashwant Varma on February 13 while hearing a plea of a man whose adopted son suffers from severe mental retardation.

The father had challenged the validity of certain rules and regulations prescribed under the National Trust for Welfare of Persons with Autism, Cerebral Palsy, Mental Retardation and Multiple Disabilities Rules, 2001, and Board of the Trust Regulations, 2012, which “restrict the appointment of a guardian to a person who is an Indian citizen”.