Foreign Secy shared all evidence on Masood Azhar with China: MEA

India has shared with China “all evidence” of terrorist activities by Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar, the Ministry of External Affairs said Monday after Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale met Chinese State Councillor and Foreign minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Advertising

Asked if listing Azhar under the UN 1267 Committee was raised during Gokhale’s visit to Beijing, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, “We have shared with China all evidences of terrorist activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar. It is now for the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other authorised bodies of the UN to take a decision on the listing of Masood Azhar. India will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice.”

Responding to a question on whether Azhar’s listing or India’s participation in the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing later this week was Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “As to the specific issues, I already said that the two sides have far more common interests than conflicts. I hope the two sides will step up coordination and cooperation, and sustain the sound momentum in bilateral relations. China is ready and would like to work together with India to this end.”

While the Indian statement reflected Delhi’s diplomatic outreach to Beijing as the US, UK and France have moved a resolution for discussions at the UN Security Council for Azhar’s listing and a public vote, Beijing’s comments did not reflect any change in its position.

Advertising

China Monday said that common interests “far outweigh” the differences between China and India, and that the two sides should stand in solidarity, and sustain the “positive momentum of sound and steady bilateral relationship.” At the meeting between Wang and Gokhale, India said that the two countries should be sensitive to each other’s concerns.

Gokhale, referring to the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year in Wuhan, said: “As you said we will work together with the Chinese side to deepen understanding to strengthen trust to implement the decisions that were taken by leaders and to do it in a manner in which we are sensitive to each other’s concerns.”

India, however, will not participate in the BRF scheduled later this week, because of concerns over territorial integrity in relation to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). According to state news agency Xinhua, following Monday’s meeting, Wang said: “As two major neighbours, emerging economies representatives and strategic cooperative partners, China and India should continue to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust, and maintain close coordination on international and regional affairs.”

Gokhale is reported to have said that India is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with China, enhance mutual understanding, accommodate each other’s concerns and promote greater development of India-China relations. “My colleague (Chinese Vice Minister) Kong Xuanyou and I are following on efforts to see that to implement many of the understandings reached at that (Wuhan) meeting,” Gokhale said.