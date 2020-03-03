Assam NRC to have no Bangladesh implication: Foreign Secy Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (left) with Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen in

Dhaka on Monday.

India on Monday assured Dhaka that the updation of the NRC in Assam will have “no implications” for Bangladesh, asserting that it is an “entirely internal” process carried out at the direction and under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

This assurance was given by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla during the first high-level visit from India to Bangladesh since the CAA issue introduced strains in an otherwise robust bilateral relationship.

Speaking at a seminar titled ‘Bangladesh & India: A Promising Future’ in Dhaka, Foreign Secretary Shringla said the process of updating the NRC in Assam took place entirely on the direction and under the supervision of the Supreme Court.

“Let me clearly state here what our leadership has repeatedly confirmed at the highest level to the government of Bangladesh: this is a process that is entirely internal to India. Therefore, there will be no implications for the government and people of Bangladesh. You have our assurance on that count,” Shringla told the audience, which included Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s international affairs adviser Gowher Rizvi.

Addressing the seminar, Rizvi said Dhaka does not like to see any situation in India that could affect Bangladesh’s secular social fabric. “Our commitment to secularism is absolutely central and we do not want to see any situation where our secularism will be threatened (in) any way,” he said.

Rizvi expressed Dhaka’s willingness for continued close cooperation with India to ensure that “our secularity in society grows from strength to strength”. He said minorities in Bangladesh were “absolutely equal citizens” with the government attaching the highest priority in protecting and addressing their rights and issues.

During his visit, Shringla is scheduled to call on PM Sheikh Hasina and Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen and hold talks with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

