Foreign Secretary visits Bhutan, to discuss bilateral ties

Days after Bhutan and China held talks on boundary dispute, India’s Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra visited Bhutan on Wednesday to review the bilateral cooperation, including defence ties.

Kwatra will hold bilateral consultations with Bhutanese Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden and co-chair the fourth ‘India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks’, the Indian embassy in Thimphu said. It said Kwatra will also call on the Bhutanese leadership.

“Welcomed Foreign Secretary @AmbVMKwatra on his arrival at Paro, for an official visit to Bhutan from 18-20 January. He will hold bilateral consultations with Foreign Secretary of Bhutan Aum Pema Choden and co-chair the 4th India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks,” the embassy tweeted.

It said the visit is “in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan and will provide an opportunity to the two sides to discuss the entire gamut of bilateral ties”.

In a statement, the Bhutanese foreign ministry said Kwatra will call on the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister, besides holding talks with Choden.