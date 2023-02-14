scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to visit Bangladesh tomorrow

During his two-day stay, Kwatra will meet Bangladesh foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen and review the entire range of bilateral relationships.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra speaks at the United Nations Security Council briefing, in New York. (ANI, file)

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay an official visit to Bangladesh from February 15 to 16, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

He will meet his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and review the entire range of bilateral relationships, including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity, and sub-regional cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

“The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ Policy. Bangladesh is India’s topmost development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. The Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas,” it said.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 12:07 IST
