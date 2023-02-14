Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra to visit Bangladesh tomorrow

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra will pay an official visit to Bangladesh from February 15 to 16, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

He will meet his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen and review the entire range of bilateral relationships, including political and security, water, trade and investment, power and energy, defence, connectivity, and sub-regional cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

“The visit to Bangladesh is keeping in line with the highest priority accorded to India’s ‘Neighborhood First’ Policy. Bangladesh is India’s topmost development partner and its largest trade partner in the region. The Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit will further strengthen bilateral ties and impart momentum to ongoing cooperation in diverse areas,” it said.