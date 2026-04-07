Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US from Apr 8-10 amid West Asia tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Washington DC from April 8 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Tuesday. The visit comes at a time when the United States and Israel are in a war with Iran, and US President Donald Trump has threatened a major escalation within the next 24 hours, linked to his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
The MEA said the visit will “provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India–U.S. bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas”.
During the visit, it said that the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US administration on a wide range of issues, including “trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest”.
It may be noted that India has been in touch with all the stakeholders in the Gulf and West Asian region, including Iran and other countries.
The visit follows the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Washington in February and is in keeping with the regular high-level exchanges between the two sides, the MEA said.
The ties have stabilised to some extent after a tumultuous year, following the tariffs imposed and the military confrontation between India and Pakistan in May last year during Operation Sindoor.
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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor is also in the US, and he has met Vice President J D Vance, FBI Director Kash Patel and Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. He is also scheduled to meet President Donald Trump for dinner Tuesday.
Shubhajit Roy, Diplomatic Editor at The Indian Express, has been a journalist for more than 25 years now. Roy joined The Indian Express in October 2003 and has been reporting on foreign affairs for more than 17 years now. Based in Delhi, he has also led the National government and political bureau at The Indian Express in Delhi — a team of reporters who cover the national government and politics for the newspaper. He has got the Ramnath Goenka Journalism award for Excellence in Journalism ‘2016. He got this award for his coverage of the Holey Bakery attack in Dhaka and its aftermath. He also got the IIMCAA Award for the Journalist of the Year, 2022, (Jury’s special mention) for his coverage of the fall of Kabul in August 2021 — he was one of the few Indian journalists in Kabul and the only mainstream newspaper to have covered the Taliban’s capture of power in mid-August, 2021. ... Read More