Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit US from Apr 8-10 amid West Asia tensions

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Washington DC from April 8 to 10, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced Tuesday. The visit comes at a time when the United States and Israel are in a war with Iran, and US President Donald Trump has threatened a major escalation within the next 24 hours, linked to his deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

The MEA said the visit will “provide an opportunity to review the full spectrum of India–U.S. bilateral relations and advance ongoing cooperation across key areas”.

During the visit, it said that the Foreign Secretary will hold discussions with senior officials of the US administration on a wide range of issues, including “trade, defence, science and technology, as well as regional and global developments of mutual interest”.