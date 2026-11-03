Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal tomorrow, set stage for Balen Shah’s likely trip to India this month

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will travel to Nepal on November 4 and 5 as part of the preparations for the likely visit by Nepal Prime Minister Balen Shah to India later this month.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Misri will undertake an official visit to Nepal to “discuss bilateral, regional and global matters of mutual interest.”

“India and Nepal share strong and friendly ties which have seen substantial progress across diverse areas of cooperation. Foreign Secretary’s upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will help further enhance comprehensive bilateral partnership,” the MEA said.