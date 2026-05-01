Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri likely to visit Nepal this month

In the first diplomatic outreach to Nepal after the swearing-in of the Balen Shah government a month ago, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to visit Kathmandu in the second week of May.

As per sources, dates for the visit are being finalised. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met his Nepalese counterpart Shisir Khanal in Mauritius on the sidelines of the ninth Indian Ocean Conference.

Sources said Misri’s Nepal visit may be followed by a high-level visit from Kathmandu in the coming months. During his proposed two-day visit, the Foreign Secretary will seek to understand the priorities of the new government, including on key ongoing projects.