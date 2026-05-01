Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri likely to visit Nepal this month

In the first diplomatic outreach to Nepal after the swearing-in of the Balen Shah government a month ago, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is expected to visit Kathmandu in the second week of May.
As per sources, dates for the visit are being finalised. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.
Earlier this month, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met his Nepalese counterpart Shisir Khanal in Mauritius on the sidelines of the ninth Indian Ocean Conference.
Sources said Misri’s Nepal visit may be followed by a high-level visit from Kathmandu in the coming months. During his proposed two-day visit, the Foreign Secretary will seek to understand the priorities of the new government, including on key ongoing projects.
Divya A reports on travel, tourism, culture and social issues - not necessarily in that order - for The Indian Express. She's been a journalist for over a decade now, working with Khaleej Times and The Times of India, before settling down at Express. Besides writing/ editing news reports, she indulges her pen to write short stories. As Sanskriti Prabha Dutt Fellow for Excellence in Journalism, she is researching on the lives of the children of sex workers in India. ... Read More