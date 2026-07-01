Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri gets one-year extension in service

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri was given a one-year extension on Wednesday. He had earlier got a 19-month extension beyond his superannuation date of November 30, 2024. As per the latest order issued on Wednesday, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the extension for a period of one year beyond July 14, 2026, that is, up to July 14, 2027.

Misri was appointed to the post in June 2024. The 1989-batch IFS officer was working as the Deputy National Security Adviser (Dy NSA) before his appointment as the foreign secretary. He succeeded Vinay Mohan Kwatra, who is now serving as India’s ambassador to the United States.

A career diplomat, Misri has served in various capacities at the Ministry of External Affairs, and in various Indian Missions abroad in Europe, Africa, Asia and North America. Apart from serving as the Joint Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, he has also served as Private Secretary to three Prime Ministers of India, IK Gujral; Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi.