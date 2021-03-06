Foreign donations to be accepted after FCRA registration: Ram Temple Trust

Even as the campaign for fund collection for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya has ended, people can still make financial contributions online, the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said Saturday.

The foreign donors would have to wait for some more time as the Trust, constituted by the government to supervise fund collection and construction of the temple, is yet to get registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA).

“We have succeeded in achieving our goal of Samarpan in 400,000 villages. Contact was also made in all the wards of the urban areas. Although the statistics of the families contacted are yet to come, but it is estimated that we have liaised with about 100 million families and Samarpan (contributions) have been received from every quarter and walk of life of society,” said Champat Rai, general secretary of the Trust.

Rai claimed that the donation campaign has seen very enthusiastic response with even daily wagers and small farmers contributing.

“Devotees from outside Bharat are requested to wait a little more. They will be notified upon completion of FCRA formalities,” Rai said.

According to Rai, about nine lakh karyakartas in 1.75 lakh teams contacted people from door-to-door during the campaign. The contributions were deposited in banks through 38,125 karyakartas.

To maintain transparency of the entire campaign, 49 control rooms were working across the country and 23 qualified karyakartas, led by two chartered accountants, were at the main centre in Delhi to remain constantly in touch with the entire network and monitor the accounts, Rai claimed.

“The app, created by Dhanusha Infotech Company of Hyderabad, did a commendable job as a meticulously-built digital network to act as a digital bridge among the Karyakartas, banks and the trust,” Rai said.

Rai said that even as the final donation figures are yet to come, it can be said that the contributions would cross Rs 2,500 crore based on the bank receipts till February 4. This month, the audit of the campaign in every district of the country would also be completed, Rai said.

According to Vishwa Hindu Parishad, significant contribution has come from the North-East as well with Arunachal Pradesh contributing Rs 45 mn, Manipur Rs 20 mn, Mizoram Rs 2.1 mn, Nagaland Rs 2.8 mn, and Meghalaya Rs 8.5 mn.

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu has contributed Rs 850 million and Kerala Rs 130 million, VHP said.

Updating about the work going on at the Janmbhoomi site, Rai said the foundation digging and earth removal works are almost 60 per cent complete and it is expected that the foundation filling work will get started in the first week of April.