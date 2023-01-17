scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 17, 2023

‘Stood at the forefront of Animal Transport convoys’: Army mule gets distinguished service decoration

Hoof No 122, a mountain artillery mule employed with the Army, was awarded the COAS Commendation Card that the Army’s Gajraj Corps said was an apt recognition of selfless service by unsung warriors.

Hoof No 122, a mountain artillery mule (@GajrajCorps_IA/Twitter screen grab)
Amid the latest military discourse about rightsizing the Army and the increasing redundancy of the force’s Animal Transport units with the ongoing induction of modern technologies such as logistics drones, a mule with the force has received a Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Commendation Card on Army Day (Sunday) for the exemplary service it rendered in the sensitive Tawang sector.

Hoof No 122, a mountain artillery mule employed with the Army, was awarded the COAS Commendation Card that the Army’s Gajraj Corps said was an apt recognition of selfless service by unsung warriors.

As per the citation given for the decoration, the mule endured extremely tiring and inhospitable conditions and always stood at the forefront of Animal Transport convoys from Forward Patrolling Point to Yangtse which is above 15,000 feet.

Yangtse, which lies close to the Line of Actual Control in the Tawang sector, had seen several clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the past, including a major clash last month.

“His steadfast physical presence and extremely composed temperament had put calming influence on other panicky animals and was thus instrumental in ensuring zero casualty rate,” the citation read.

It further said that despite all odds of heavy rain and treacherously slippery track conditions, the mule displayed tremendous physical robustness, surefootedness and was ever-willing for load lifting duties remarkably contributing to tough tasks like lifting vital engineer/ammunition and ration loads during Advance Winter Stocking 2021.

“This six years old mule lifted load of around 6500 Kilograms and covered a distance of 750 Kilometers,” the citation read.

In a tweet, the Army’s Gajraj Corps said that mules of Animal Transport units have been a vital link in the logistics chain in remote regions under the most challenging conditions and one such hero is Hoof No 122.

First published on: 17-01-2023 at 19:51 IST
