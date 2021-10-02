Forces will give befitting reply to those who try to encroach, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said India believes in ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (The World is one family) and never attempted to invade any country but if any force tries to encroach Indian territory, then the armed forces will give a befitting reply.

Addressing a gathering after unveiling a statue of freedom fighter Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali in Peethsain village in the Pauri district of Uttarakhand, Singh said India worships peace and development and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government was working in “mission mode” from past seven-and-half years.

He added that Indian soldiers should be honoured for following ‘sainik dharma’ in Galwan valley at India-China border in 2020.

Singh said that in view of Uttarakhand’s strategic importance, the Border Road Organisation (BRO) was developing 1,000 km of roads in the state – which includes 800 km of roads near the LAC and international borders. He added that development of these roads will help local residents economically too.

He also said black-topping of the road upto Mana – the last village on the Indian border – will also be completed very soon.

According to Singh, some people had tried to provoke the sentiments of people in the neighbouring nation of Nepal. Singh said, “Nepal is our brother. We don’t call Nepal just a friendly country but it is our family… we will not let pride of Nepal get hurt,” Singh said.

In reference to the change of Chief Ministers by BJP before polls, Singh said current CM Pushkar Singh Dhami is a batsman sent in to bat in the last over of a Twenty-20 match.