Forces to showcase women power at Republic Day parade

The forces are set to showcase women’s power at this year’s Republic Day parade. While the Assam Rifles is sending an all-woman marching contingent, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would be showcasing the role of women in the force in a significant way on its tableau.

The CISF, which is getting a tableau for the parade after 11 years, has been at the forefront of recruiting women. It has the highest percentage of women (6 per cent) among all paramilitary forces — the others are yet to achieve the target of 5 per cent set by the Home Ministry.

“The tableau is a reflection of the aspirations, commitment and dedication of CISF towards its mandate and showcases the various domains of its professional conduct. The presence of female soldiers with outstretched hands (on the tableau) highlights the fact that CISF has the largest percentage of women personnel among all the Central Armed Police Forces of India,” CISF DIG Hemendra Singh said.

In addition, the CISF dog squad would be walking alongside the tableau.