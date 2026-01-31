Forces make contact with terrorists on the run since encounter that killed Havildar in Kishtwar

The joint operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the latest location of the terrorists, who have been on the run since the brief encounter on January 18 in the Singhpora area of Chhatru. (Express Photo)

The Army’s White Knight Corps, along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF, on Saturday re-established contact with terrorists involved in the January 18 encounter in which a soldier was killed in Kishtwar district’s Chhatru.

The joint operation was launched following intelligence inputs about the latest location of the terrorists, who have been on the run since the brief encounter on January 18 in the Singhpora area of Chhatru. During the encounter, Army Havildar Gajendra Singh of the Special Forces was killed and seven other soldiers injured when terrorists hiding at a height opened fire on the approaching search party.

Since then, security forces have re-established contact with the terrorists two more times, on January 22 and 25. However, the terrorists managed to flee on both occasions. However, the security personnel continued their search and combing operations, and have gone deeper into the forests from all sides.