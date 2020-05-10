Forced to isolate in hospital, Nashik doctor returns home week after testing positive

He was released by the hospital by 7 pm on Friday, and was escorted by the police till his building. (Representational Photo) He was released by the hospital by 7 pm on Friday, and was escorted by the police till his building. (Representational Photo)

Nashik’s acting civil surgeon, who had been barred by his society members from isolating at home after he was found positive for coronavirus, was finally able to go home on Friday evening.

The Indian Express on Friday had reported how Dr Sanjay Gangurde, an ENT surgeon at Nashik’s Civil Hospital, was forced to isolate himself in a storage room in the hospital when his society members resisted the idea of allowing him to isolate at home. Friday was the seventh day since he was found positive.

He was released by the hospital by 7 pm on Friday, and was escorted by the police till his building, ‘Rushiraj Hi-rise’ at Gangapur road. This time, no objections were raised. Rather, Gangurde shared screenshots with The Indian Express of building members welcoming him on the WhatsApp group. “Even those who were earlier opposing my entry welcomed me,” he said.

“After news came out that I’d been barred from entering my building, the hospital’s civil surgeon Dr Suresh Jagdale informed me that Principal Health Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas and Directorate of Health Services official Dr Archana Patil had asked him to ensure I was released for home,” said Gangurde.

Dr Jagdale confirmed receiving the call and said, “As per ICMR guidelines, he’s required to go for home quarantine. Moreover, given he is asymptomatic and a doctor himself, we were certain he will take due precautions for himself. We let him go after regular check-up.”

As per Ministry of Health guidelines, “very mild/pre-symptomatic patients having requisite facility at his/her residence for self-isolation will have the option for home isolation.” Dr Gangurde’s wife Rajeshri, a tehsildar under Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana, tested negative for the virus and was also allowed to go home.

“I appeal to people to not oppose doctors who are presently fighting the virus for society. Rather, help us raise our confidence in this battle,” said Gangurde.

Building society member Dhanraj Chaudhuri said, “We did convene a meeting and there was some panic and confusion regarding the news that had gone viral. But it was only miscommunication on our part. We failed to tell the doctor to come home if he was allowed as per law. He is like a family member and we are proud of him. The gates of the building were shut by the police since the building is sealed. It wasn’t our doing.”

