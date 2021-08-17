Forced to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans: Indore comedian

Indore-based comedian Nalin Yadav, who was arrested along with Munawar Faruqui and three others for allegedly hurting religious sentiments on January 1, has now alleged that he was forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” during a visit to a bar in Indore last week.

Yadav, who got bail over a month after his arrest, said he was in a bar on August 12 when a group of men approached him and asked why he supported the “mullahs” and about the controversial gig that landed him in jail. Yadav tried explaining his position, but the group was not convinced, and forced him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. “They asked why are you taking the name of god with a cigarette in hand and snached the cigarette from my hand… I tried to tell them that God was everywhere but they did not listen. I felt helpless and so apologised,” Yadav wrote on Instagram.

Yadav said he is struggling to make ends meet and had to even work in a factory as a labourer following his arrest. He said he has not approached the police. “I have seen very closely how the police and administration dealt with us during the arrest,” he told The Indian Express.