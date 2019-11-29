For Uddhav, photography is oxygen and farmers are close to his heart

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday, is also an avid photographer. “Photography is like oxygen for me. My hobby is my oxygen,” Uddhav had said at an exhibition of his photography in Mumbai in January 2015.

Maharashtra’s people have seen the new chief minister’s photography skills through his photo-books Maharashtra Desha, on Shivaji era forts, and Pahava Vitthal, which captures the “wari” from Alandi-Dehugaon to Pandharpur. “His photographs of forts and warkaris are show-stoppers,” said Marathi actor Aadesh Bandekar.

Uddhav also loves capturing wildlife through his lens and is fond of aerial photography. In fact, during one such jungle safari in Madhya Pradesh, Uddhav had run into Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who later became his “close friend”. Many of his photographs are of drought-hit villages, farmers, cattle and farm fields.

“Once while taking photographs of a fort from a chopper, he leaned forward and was zooming down, only to realise that he had forgotten to strap the safety belt on,” recalled former Sena MP Bharatkumar Raut.

If his photographs touched a chord with people, then as Shiv Sena chief, after the death of his father Balasaheb Thackeray in 2011, Uddhav emerged as the “father figure” for Shiv Sainiks. “For Shiv Sainiks, he is like a guardian,” said former minister and Sena leader Divakar Raote.

Sena leaders said that those criticising Uddhav for “having little knowledge of state legislature proceedings” should remember that for the last six-seven years, Uddhav as Sena chief has been closely monitoring the proceedings in the state legislature.

Neelam Gorhe, Sena MLC and Deputy Speaker of the State Legislature Council, said, “He strongly believes in first getting full information of an issue and then holding discussions. He believes in taking a decisive stand.”

Gorhe said, “When the Kothewadi gangrape happened, Uddhav rushed to the village and extended his full support to ensure justice. When he addressed the gathering there, I saw the seriousness and sensitiveness required in a leader from close quarters.”

Farmers are close to his heart. “Recently when he went to Sangli, he walked for nearly three kilometres in the blazing sun to meet aggrieved farmers. He will go to any length for the sake of farmers,” said former Sena MP Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil.

And recently when unseasonal rain hit farmers, Uddhav was all over the state meeting and trying to understand the farmers’ problems.

PM congratulates Uddhav in tweet: ‘Confident he will work diligently’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Uddhav Thackeray on taking the oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, saying he is confident that the Shiv Sena chief will work diligently for the bright future of the state.

“Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” Modi tweeted.

Thackeray, whose Shiv Sena fought the Assembly elections in a pre-poll alliance with the BJP but broke away over a dispute on the power-sharing formula, took over as CM over a month after results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections were declared on October 24.

Thursday’s swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments in Maharashtra, which included a three-day BJP-led government being formed in the state with unexpected support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar. Pawar has since returned to the Sharad Pawar-led party fold.