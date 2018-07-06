Uttar Pradesh orders plastic ban from July 15, third time since 2015

On November 18, 2015, the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to issue a notification enforcing a complete ban on the sale of polythene across the state by the end of that year. On November 18, 2015, the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to issue a notification enforcing a complete ban on the sale of polythene across the state by the end of that year.

With no sign of its implementation in the last three years, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday yet again issued an order to impose a blanket ban on the use of plastic across the state from July 15. “We have issued an order to ban the use of plastic across the state. From July 15, no plastic cups, glasses or polythene will be allowed. We need to work together to achieve our goals,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

On November 18, 2015, the Allahabad High Court had directed the state government to issue a notification enforcing a complete ban on the sale of polythene across the state by the end of that year. Seeking to make Uttar Pradesh an environment-friendly place, the government decided to implement the order in January 2016, a month after the court’s direction to prohibit the use of plastics.

However, the Noida authority and Gautam Budh Nagar district failed to enforce the order.

The ban was reinforced in 2017 but once again authorities failed to stop the polythene bag flow into the cities.

The latest order by the government comes following in the footsteps of Maharashtra government which enforced a similar ban after issuing the Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (manufacture, usage, sale, transport, handling, and storage) notification in March this year.

The government banned the manufacture, usage, sale, transport, distribution, wholesale and retail sale and storage, import of plastic bags with or without handle, and disposable products made out of plastic and thermocol. Citing the environmental risks and harm caused to wild animals from ingestion or entanglement in plastic, the government enforced the ban with immediate effect.

Under the notification products manufactured from plastic and thermocol have been covered under the ban. As a result usage of plastic bags with a handle and without handle, disposable cups, and plates, spoons, forks, glasses, and containers is prohibited in the state. Plastic packaging used to wrap and store the product is also included in the ban.

The government also gave the manufacturers, distributors, and consumers a period of three months to dispose their existing stock and come up with alternatives to plastic usage.

