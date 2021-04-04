Punjab: For third time in 10 days, single-day cases cross 3,000-mark

A woman receiving a Covid vaccine jab in Punjab on Friday. (Express photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab recorded 51 Covid deaths and added 3,019 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, as per the state bulletin, Sunday.

With 51 fresh deaths, the toll in Punjab due to Covid reached 7,083.

For the third time in 10 days, the daily case count in Punjab crossed 3,000-mark. Earlier, 3,187 and 3,176 fresh cases were recorded on April 1 and March 26, respectively.

As per the district-wise break-up of 51 deaths, 10 died in Amritsar, seven each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar and Ludhiana, four died in Ropar, three in SAS Nagar, two in Tarn Taran and one in Bathinda.

Total infections in the state reached 2,51,460 and total active cases in Punjab are 25,314.

The maximum fresh cases Sunday were recorded in Ludhiana (446), Jalandhar (387), SAS Nagar (329), Amritsar (271) and Patiala (213).

While 33 patients in Punjab are on ‘critical and on ventilator support’, 322 are on oxygen support.

The maximum active cases are in SAS Nagar district (3,592), followed by Jalandhar (3,284), Amritsar (3,278), Ludhiana (2,834) and Patiala (2,517).