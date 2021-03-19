For third day in row, Punjab reports more than 2,000 cases

The 2,490 new cases took the infection tally to 2,07,888. (File)

Punjab reported over 2,000 coronavirus cases for the third consecutive day and inched closer to 2,500-mark Friday even as the infection claimed 38 more lives, as per a state health bulletin.

The 2,490 new cases took the infection tally to 2,07,888. Hoshiarpur reported maximum 416 cases, followed by Ludhiana (292), Patiala (287), Mohali (258), and Jalndhar (253).

Of the 38 deaths, which took the toll to 6,242, 10 were reported from Hoshiarpur, seven in Jalandhar, five in SBS Nagar, four in Ludhiana, three in Gurdaspur, two in Kapurthala and one each in Amritsar, Fazilka, Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Tarn Taran.

There are 22 critical patients who are on ventilator support and 286 are on oxygen support.