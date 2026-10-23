For the first time, AC local train service begins on Chennai Central-Arakkonam route

Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train service: For the first time, an air-conditioned electric multiple unit (AC EMU) train service has commenced operations on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. This marks the second AC EMU service in the Chennai Suburban Railway network. The first such service was introduced on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section on April 19, 2025. The suburban railway network in Chennai is maintained and operated by the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the AC local train service on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section will operate on a trial basis until December 24, 2026. He added that the service will run five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and will remain unavailable on Saturdays and Sundays.