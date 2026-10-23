For the first time, AC local train service begins on Chennai Central-Arakkonam route
For the first time, an air-conditioned (AC) local train service has commenced operations on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. The train is expected to offer commuters a more comfortable suburban rail travel option.
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Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train service: For the first time, an air-conditioned electric multiple unit (AC EMU) train service has commenced operations on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. This marks the second AC EMU service in the Chennai Suburban Railway network. The first such service was introduced on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section on April 19, 2025. The suburban railway network in Chennai is maintained and operated by the Southern Railway (SR) zone.
According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the AC local train service on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section will operate on a trial basis until December 24, 2026. He added that the service will run five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and will remain unavailable on Saturdays and Sundays.
“The launch follows the encouraging response to the AC EMU service on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section and reflects Southern Railway’s commitment to offering its suburban passengers a comfortable, modern and reliable travel experience,” Narain said.
3 pairs of AC EMU services to run on trial basis in Chennai Suburban network
The railway official also stated that three pairs of AC EMU services will operate on a trial basis across the Chennai Central-Avadi-Arakkonam section. These will include one pair each on the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Avadi-Arakkonam routes.
Chennai–Avadi–Arakkonam AC EMU services: full timetable
Six AC EMU services will run between Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam from October 23 to December 24, 2026. Two of them are fast services.
6
AC EMU services
2
fast services
Oct 23
to Dec 24, 2026
Towards Avadi and Arakkonam
49051Slow
Avadi to Arakkonam Jn
06:3007:45
1 h 15 min · 17 stations served
49053Slow
Chennai Central to Avadi
09:4010:25
45 min · 13 stations served
49055Fast
Chennai Central Suburban to Arakkonam Jn
18:3019:55
1 h 25 min · 10 stations served
Timetable
Station
49051Slow
49053Slow
49055Fast
Dr MGR Chennai Central
–
09:40
–
Chennai Central Suburban (MASS)
–
–
18:30
Basin Bridge Jn
–
09:45
18:35
Vyasarpadi Jeeva
–
09:50
–
Perambur
–
09:52
18:41
Perambur Carriage Works
–
09:54
–
Perambur Loco Works
–
09:56
–
Villivakkam
–
09:59
18:47
Korattur
–
10:03
–
Pattaravakkam
–
10:06
–
Ambattur
–
10:09
18:53
Tirumullaivayil
–
10:12
–
Annanur
–
10:15
–
Avadi
06:30
10:25
–
Hindu College
06:34
–
–
Pattabiram
06:36
–
–
Nemilichery
06:40
–
–
Tiruninravur
06:43
–
19:05
Veppampattu
06:47
–
–
Sevvapet Road
06:50
–
–
Putlur Halt
06:54
–
–
Tiruvallur
07:00
–
19:20
Egattur Halt
07:04
–
–
Kadambattur
07:08
–
19:26
Senji Panambakkam
07:12
–
–
Manavur
07:16
–
–
Tiruvalangadu
07:21
–
19:36
Mosur
07:26
–
–
Puliyamangalam
07:31
–
–
Arakkonam Jn
07:45
–
19:55
Towards Chennai Central
49052Fast
Arakkonam Jn to Chennai Central
08:0009:30
1 h 30 min · 9 stations served
49054Slow
Avadi to Chennai Central Suburban
17:2518:10
45 min · 13 stations served
49056Slow
Arakkonam Jn to Avadi
20:1021:10
1 h 00 min · 6 stations served
Timetable
Station
49052Fast
49054Slow
49056Slow
Arakkonam Jn
08:00
–
20:10
Tiruvalangadu
08:12
–
20:22
Kadambattur
08:20
–
20:30
Tiruvallur
08:30
–
20:40
Tiruninravur
08:42
–
20:52
Avadi
–
17:25
21:10
Annanur
–
17:29
–
Tirumullaivayil
–
17:32
–
Ambattur
–
17:35
–
Pattaravakkam
–
17:38
–
Korattur
–
17:41
–
Villivakkam
08:57
17:45
–
Perambur Loco Works
–
17:48
–
Perambur Carriage Works
–
17:50
–
Perambur
09:02
17:52
–
Vyasarpadi Jeeva
–
17:54
–
Basin Bridge Jn
09:09
17:57
–
Chennai Central Suburban (MASS)
–
18:10
–
Dr MGR Chennai Central
09:30
–
–
– : the train does not stop at, or does not run through, that station. Stations where none of the three trains stop are left out of that direction's table.
Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Central Suburban (MASS) are listed separately in the schedule. Times are in 24-hour format.
Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train is composed of 12 cars and is equipped with several modern features that offer metro-like comfort with a higher carrying capacity of around 5,000 passengers. This AC local train is also equipped with several modern features, including automatic sliding doors, sealed gangways for uninterrupted movement, stainless steel seating, panoramic wide glass windows, aesthetic lighting, GPS-based LED displays, CCTV surveillance, and a passenger talk-back system for emergencies.
The train also features energy-efficient regenerative electro-pneumatic brakes that can save up to 35 per cent of electrical energy and air spring suspension for superior riding comfort.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More