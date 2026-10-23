For the first time, AC local train service begins on Chennai Central-Arakkonam route

For the first time, an air-conditioned (AC) local train service has commenced operations on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. The train is expected to offer commuters a more comfortable suburban rail travel option.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readOct 23, 2026 02:12 PM IST
Chennai Central-Arakkonam route gets its first AC EMU local train service. (Image: Southern Railway/Enhanced using AI)Chennai Central-Arakkonam route gets its first AC EMU local train service. (Image: Southern Railway/Enhanced using AI)
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Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train service: For the first time, an air-conditioned electric multiple unit (AC EMU) train service has commenced operations on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam route. This marks the second AC EMU service in the Chennai Suburban Railway network. The first such service was introduced on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section on April 19, 2025. The suburban railway network in Chennai is maintained and operated by the Southern Railway (SR) zone.

According to SN Narain, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway, the AC local train service on the Chennai Central-Arakkonam section will operate on a trial basis until December 24, 2026. He added that the service will run five days a week, from Monday to Friday, and will remain unavailable on Saturdays and Sundays.

“The launch follows the encouraging response to the AC EMU service on the Chennai Beach-Chengalpattu section and reflects Southern Railway’s commitment to offering its suburban passengers a comfortable, modern and reliable travel experience,” Narain said.

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3 pairs of AC EMU services to run on trial basis in Chennai Suburban network

The railway official also stated that three pairs of AC EMU services will operate on a trial basis across the Chennai Central-Avadi-Arakkonam section. These will include one pair each on the Chennai Central-Avadi, Chennai Central-Arakkonam and Avadi-Arakkonam routes.

Chennai–Avadi–Arakkonam AC EMU services: full timetable

Six AC EMU services will run between Chennai Central, Avadi and Arakkonam from October 23 to December 24, 2026. Two of them are fast services.
6
AC EMU services
2
fast services
Oct 23
to Dec 24, 2026
Towards Avadi and Arakkonam
49051Slow
Avadi to Arakkonam Jn
06:3007:45
1 h 15 min · 17 stations served
49053Slow
Chennai Central to Avadi
09:4010:25
45 min · 13 stations served
49055Fast
Chennai Central Suburban to Arakkonam Jn
18:3019:55
1 h 25 min · 10 stations served
Timetable
Station49051Slow49053Slow49055Fast
Dr MGR Chennai Central09:40
Chennai Central Suburban (MASS)18:30
Basin Bridge Jn09:4518:35
Vyasarpadi Jeeva09:50
Perambur09:5218:41
Perambur Carriage Works09:54
Perambur Loco Works09:56
Villivakkam09:5918:47
Korattur10:03
Pattaravakkam10:06
Ambattur10:0918:53
Tirumullaivayil10:12
Annanur10:15
Avadi06:3010:25
Hindu College06:34
Pattabiram06:36
Nemilichery06:40
Tiruninravur06:4319:05
Veppampattu06:47
Sevvapet Road06:50
Putlur Halt06:54
Tiruvallur07:0019:20
Egattur Halt07:04
Kadambattur07:0819:26
Senji Panambakkam07:12
Manavur07:16
Tiruvalangadu07:2119:36
Mosur07:26
Puliyamangalam07:31
Arakkonam Jn07:4519:55
Towards Chennai Central
49052Fast
Arakkonam Jn to Chennai Central
08:0009:30
1 h 30 min · 9 stations served
49054Slow
Avadi to Chennai Central Suburban
17:2518:10
45 min · 13 stations served
49056Slow
Arakkonam Jn to Avadi
20:1021:10
1 h 00 min · 6 stations served
Timetable
Station49052Fast49054Slow49056Slow
Arakkonam Jn08:0020:10
Tiruvalangadu08:1220:22
Kadambattur08:2020:30
Tiruvallur08:3020:40
Tiruninravur08:4220:52
Avadi17:2521:10
Annanur17:29
Tirumullaivayil17:32
Ambattur17:35
Pattaravakkam17:38
Korattur17:41
Villivakkam08:5717:45
Perambur Loco Works17:48
Perambur Carriage Works17:50
Perambur09:0217:52
Vyasarpadi Jeeva17:54
Basin Bridge Jn09:0917:57
Chennai Central Suburban (MASS)18:10
Dr MGR Chennai Central09:30
– : the train does not stop at, or does not run through, that station. Stations where none of the three trains stop are left out of that direction's table.
Dr MGR Chennai Central and Chennai Central Suburban (MASS) are listed separately in the schedule. Times are in 24-hour format.
Source: Southern Railway
Express InfoGenIE
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Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC EMU train service

Developed by Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the Chennai Central-Arakkonam AC local train is composed of 12 cars and is equipped with several modern features that offer metro-like comfort with a higher carrying capacity of around 5,000 passengers. This AC local train is also equipped with several modern features, including automatic sliding doors, sealed gangways for uninterrupted movement, stainless steel seating, panoramic wide glass windows, aesthetic lighting, GPS-based LED displays, CCTV surveillance, and a passenger talk-back system for emergencies.

The train also features energy-efficient regenerative electro-pneumatic brakes that can save up to 35 per cent of electrical energy and air spring suspension for superior riding comfort.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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