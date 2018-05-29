For talks, Centre should first accept Kashmir as a dispute: separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani. Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

While mainstream political parties have cautiously welcomed Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s talks offer to separatists, separatist leaders have said that the Central government should accept Kashmir as a “dispute” for any serious dialogue.

“We are not against dialogue, but if New Delhi is serious, it should first accept Kashmir as a dispute,” Hurriyat chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani said. “Dialogue will not serve any purpose until the ground reality is accepted.”

Addressing a seminar at his Hyderpora residence, Geelani said he got to know about the offer through the media. “If there is no seriousness in the dialogue, it is no fun,” he said.

Moderate Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and pro-independence leader Yasin Malik did not comment.

Mainstream political parties welcomed Singh’s talks offer. The ruling PDP urged separatists and Pakistan to respond positively to it. “Jammu and Kashmir is likely to witness a promising phase of peace and development as a prelude to dispute resolution,” PDP vice-president Sartaj Madni said.

Opposition National Conference also welcomed the offer. “The fact that the Home Minister is saying it… is very serious thing… we hope he means it,” party provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani said.

The state Congress alleged that the BJP was speaking in different languages on the issue.

