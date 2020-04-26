For some Maharashtra districts, April could end on a rainy note: IMD

During this week, cloudy sky conditions over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada would keep the day temperatures in check. (Express file photo by Pradip Das) During this week, cloudy sky conditions over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada would keep the day temperatures in check. (Express file photo by Pradip Das)

THE INDIA Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned 15 districts that there is likelihood of thunderstorm and lightning accompanied by light to moderate rain this week.

Starting Tuesday, thunderstorm is likely to hit districts of Pune, Ahmednagar, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur and Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Nanded, Latur and Osmanabad till May 1. Similarly, Raigad, Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri are also on alert for April 29 and 30.

“There is moisture incursion from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal due to the formation of an east-west sheer zone. In addition, there is wind discontinuity created by a trough running between Vidarbha and Tamil Nadu, across Marathwada, which is likely to trigger thundershowers, lightning along with isolated light to moderate rainfall in many parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada this week,” said a senior IMD official.

Since late last week, the day temperatures in these sub-divisions have dropped below normal with nights remaining relatively cooler as minimum temperatures have fallen below 20 degrees Celsius.

A similar trend in temperatures continued in many places in Maharashtra, with Pune (38.3 degrees Celsius), Nashik (37.2 degrees Celsius), Sangli (38.6 degrees Celsius) and Aurangabad (38.9 degrees Celsius).

During this week, cloudy sky conditions over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada would keep the day temperatures in check.

“Maximum temperatures would hover around 38 and 40 degrees Celsius,” Met officials noted.

As on Sunday, the city recorded normal rainfall for the pre-monsoon period. This week, with some rainfall activity indicated in the coming days, the city may surpass its normal rainfall for the month.

