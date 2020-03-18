For second day in row, supplementary question leads to ruckus, walkout in Lok Sabha

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma) Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament on Tuesday. (Express photo by Anil Sharma)

For the second consecutive day, the issue of raising supplementary questions led to disruption in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with MPs from the Congress, DMK and NCP protesting in the House and eventually staging a walkout.

On Wednesday, Congress MPs staged a walkout after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not allow party leader Rahul Gandhi to ask a second supplementary question during the Question Hour.

Rahul said on Tuesday that MPs from Tamil Nadu were not allowed to ask questions on the regional language issue that is at the “heart of the people” from the state.

The matter came up during Question Hour when BJP’s Arvind Kumar Sharma sought that Hindi be made the official language of India. Opposition MPs were on their feet as Minister of State, Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, was replying to a question related to official language. Rai made it clear that there won’t be any step to impose Hindi in states where it is not the primary language. When Kumar urged the Home Ministry to take more steps to promote Hindi, Opposition MPs, including those from the DMK, wanted to ask questions. However, the Speaker called for the next question. DMK MPs, led by T R Baalu, protested and insisted that they be allowed to ask questions.

Intervening, Rahul said, “Sir, this is an issue that is at the heart of the people of Tamil Nadu. I am telling you, do not make the mistake of not allowing a supplementary.”

But the Speaker said he has already given the ruling. The Opposition MPs then walked out. Although Maran and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor tried to persuade TMC leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay to join the walkout, the TMC MPs did not.

Outside, Rahul told reporters, “The people of Tamil Nadu have every single right to defend their language, to believe in their language and to speak in their language and what is being done is absolutely unacceptable.”

Reiterating that he was not allowed to ask a supplementary question on Monday on a question on 50 biggest willful bank defaulters. “Now it is ok for the Speaker to hurt me, I understand he doesn’t want me to speak. But today, the entire Tamil people wanted to ask a supplementary about the Tamil language. This is not about one person, this is not about Rahul Gandhi, this is about the people of Tamil Nadu and their language and even they were not allowed to ask that question, this is absolutely an insult to the people of Tamil Nadu,” he said.

