Gujarat: Water aerodromes await assessment, activists question govt’s priorities

Following a proposal from the Gujarat government to develop water aerodromes and boost tourism at two locations in the state — near the Statue of Unity (SOU) in Narmada district and Shatrunjay Dam in Bhavnagar district — an Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Ministry of Forest, Environment & Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has framed the Terms of Reference (ToR) for carrying out an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) of the two projects.

A few environmental activists have raised questions over concerns for the environment and the priorities of the central and state governments at a time when the country is in the midst of a strict lockdown, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, that is likely to have an adverse impact on the economy.

To implement the two projects, the government is required to take an Environment Clearance from the MoEF&CC, and EIA is necessary for the same.

The EAC of MoEF had framed the ToR for the two projects on April 22 in a meeting held through video conferencing that was attended by its chairman, T Haque and 11 other members. As per the minutes of the meeting, the water aerodromes have been proposed by the Civil Aviation Department of the Gujarat government at Panchmukhi Lake (Lake – 3) of Sardar Sarovar Dam in Limdi Village of Narmada district, and at Shatrunjay Dam in Bhavnagar district of Saurashtra region “to boost tourism.” The total cost of the two projects is estimated at Rs 25 crore.

The minutes of the meeting recorded, “The project proponent informed the EAC that Water Aerodrome is primarily on water, intended to be used… for the arrival, departure and movement of seaplanes… Seaplane operation … will extend the connectivity to those areas where there is no land-based airport… Govt. of Gujarat shall follow safety regulations, maintain good housekeeping and judiciously operate pollution control facilities to meet the prescribed norms and shall promote environment friendliness. This project can be set-up with minimal or negligible adverse environmental impact.”

The ToR has included various aspects like excavation and its impact, plan for deplane waste management, impact of noise on wildlife sanctuaries and national parks, flora and fauna in the region, traffic management and traffic decongestion plan, onsite disaster management plan and status of any pending litigation. The project proponents have also been asked to conduct a public hearing and include all issues raised in the final EIA report.

“These are projects of luxury and should be avoided in current circumstances. The country is facing a lockdown that is going to have a far reaching impact on the economy. There are talks of austerity and the MoEF&CC is framing ToR for such projects. Is it the government’s priority? … India should put such projects on the backburner,” said noted environment activist Rohit Prajapati. “It seems a non-serious discussion of the two projects. The EAC should have discussed a number of critical aspects related to the projects before framing the ToR.”

Another environment activist Krishnakant said, “It is shocking and surprising that (without EIA) the EAC could digest a sentence from the project proponents, that the project can be set up with minimal or negligible adverse environmental impact.” He also raised questions regarding why the Gujarat government was prioritising such projects when the state is fighting Covid-19.

When contacted, Civil Aviation Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “At present, Gujarat government’s priority is only Corona.” He added that an appropriate decision will be taken for the two projects after consultation with the concerned authorities.

