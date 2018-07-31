For movie inspired by PM Modi’s life, BJP workers hold ‘screenings’

A still from the film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’. A still from the film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’.

BJP workers across Chandigarh and Panchkula spent Sunday evening with people from their neighbourhoods watching the short film – Chalo Jeete Hain – said to be based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s early life, on directions from party bosses in Delhi. The 32-minute film was screened on a television channel at 9 pm last evening.

BJP members gathered as many people as they could to watch the film at community centres, the party office or at their homes.

In Chandigarh, BJP Councillors Shakti Devshali, Jagtar Jagga, Ravi Kant Sharma along with locals of their area got together at the Sector 29 community centre to watch the movie on the television installed there. Here, according to the councillors, over 200 people in every block watched the movie.

“We thought it was better to watch the movie together and that is why we thought of making the arrangement at the community centre,” BJP Councillor Shakti Devshali said.

Party workers even took selfies along with screenshots of the movie and posted them on social networking sites with different captions.

Sunday show: BJP workers watch the short film. (Express photo) Sunday show: BJP workers watch the short film. (Express photo)

Mukesh Rai, BJP worker, gathered about 15 people at his home-office in Vikasnagar. He had assigned 10 party workers to make seating arrangements at their residences and watch the movie with neighbours. “We were able to show the film to about 300 people this way in our ward,” Rai said.

Sonu Pal, a resident of Vikasnagar, Mauli Jagran, said, “Bohut achhi film hai….dikhaya hai ki Modiji jab bachhe the..tab se unhone thaan li thi ki logon k liye jeena hai…”

Ravinder Kumar, another resident of Vikasnagar, said, “Sabse achha scene wo laga…jab Naru apni uniform…ek garam paani k lote ko chimte se pakad k press krne ki koshish karta hai….It is all about how the child was totally inspired by Swami Vivekananda. It is a must watch movie. Parents must show this movie to their children.”

Party sources said party national general secretary Ram Lal had sent a communication to city BJP chiefs to ensure maximum presence while watching the movie, said to be based on PM Modi’s early life.

In Panchkula, apart from an arrangement at the party office in Sector 2, the mandal and block-level pradhans were also mobilised. There are about 382 blocks in Panchkula and over 100 people per block were shown the movie, the BJP workers said here.

BJP district president Deepak Sharma said, “The respective pradhans were told to inform in their neighbourhood and ensure that they watch with them at his house.”

Yoginder Sharma, who watched the movie with a Shakti Kendra Pramukh of the BJP in Sector 19 Panchkula along with 13 more people, said, “The entire movie is about how the child was determined to get the school uniform for a child who was unable to study only because he didn’t have one. He enacted plays and the money he earned from it, he then got a uniform for the child. Basically it is how Naru had decided to live for others.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App