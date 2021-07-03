For halal meat tender, Dehradun school charged with ‘promoting enmity’

School vice-principal Mahesh Kandpal declined to speak on the issue but shared a rejoinder and the new advertisement. As per the rejoinder, some items were left out from the tender notice due to an inadvertent error. (Representative Image)

The Uttarakhand Police has registered an FIR charging authorities of a Dehradun boarding school with “promoting enmity” between groups over a tender seeking halal meat for its mess.

The FIR was lodged on a complaint by a Bajrang Dal member.

The school Saturday clarified that some items were left out of the tender due to an inadvertent error. It also put out a fresh advertisement inviting quotations for the supply of jhatka meat and poultry products.

The inspector in-charge of the case, Mahavir Singh, said that the FIR has been lodged against the principal, vice-principal and manager of Welham Boys’ School under IPC Section 505(2). This section deals with statements “creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes”.

School vice-principal Mahesh Kandpal declined to speak on the issue but shared a rejoinder and the new advertisement. As per the rejoinder, some items were left out from the tender notice due to an inadvertent error.

It reads: “The school tenders an unconditional apology if it has hurt the feelings of any individual/ community. It had absolutely no intentions of doing so.”

Bajrang Dal Dehradun coordinator Vikas Verma made the complaint at Dalanwala police station on June 29 claiming that the school had issued the tender with the intention of “religious conversion”, which has hurt sentiments of Hindus.

Verma, when contacted, claimed: “The step to invite tenders for supply of halal meat was the first step by the school towards religious conversion. I have come to know that some other schools and hospitals are doing the same. We are going to launch such a campaign across the state to identify such institutions and lodge FIRs.”