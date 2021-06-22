For govt job, J&K now wants CID nod, details of kin’s ‘political activity’

As per the fresh amendment, in case of in-service employees requiring re-verification from the CID, details of one’s postings and promotions since the date of appointment would have to be furnished.

From now on, no person can get a government job in Jammu and Kashmir without a satisfactory CID report on their antecedents, following an amendment by the Union Territory administration in the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Verification of Character and Antecedents) Instructions, 1997.

One will be required to also disclose whether any family member or close relative is associated with any political party or organisation, or has participated in any political activity, or has had links with a foreign mission or organisation, or any prescribed/ prohibited/ banned organisation such as the Jamaat-e-Islami.

The amendment follows the UT administration’s dismissal from service recently of three government officials, including an assistant professor, over alleged anti-State activities. It was the first such action after the administration formed a committee last month to look into allegations of anti-State activities against government employees.

As per the fresh amendment, in case of in-service employees requiring re-verification from the CID, details of one’s postings and promotions since the date of appointment would have to be furnished. Besides details of jobs of one’s parents, spouse, children and step children, besides parents-in-law, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. And if they have been involved in any political activity, or with any such organisations as mentioned above.

Under the new rules, appointing authorities will forward attestation forms received from candidates in a sealed cover to the CID Headquarters. “The CID shall conduct the verification of the character and antecedents of the selectees and forward the same to the requisitioning authority within one month from the date of receipt of the list of selectees,” reads a government order issued by the General Administration Department. The CID can’t take more than two months over any verification.

In case of receipt of an adverse report, to be confirmed by a screening committee, the appointment shall automatically stand cancelled without any notice, the order adds.

In the attestation form, a candidate would be required to give details of particulars, educational qualification including institutions one has studied in since the age of 15; the current address; the address at the original native place if the family has migrated to J&K after January 1, 1990; details of mobile numbers used during the past five years; and accounts of email and social media accounts used.

Apart from one’s own and spouse’s foreign visits during the past five years, it seeks the details of personal contact of the employee with officials of foreign countries, details of children studying, living or working abroad, details of family members working in foreign missions or in foreign organisations, including foreign concerns in India and abroad .