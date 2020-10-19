For first time in 4 months, no Covid death in Haryana

A health worker sorts samples for COVID-19 test. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/File)

Haryana reported no coronavirus-related death on Sunday, the state’s first zero Covid-19 fatality day in four-and-a-half months, even as its caseload increased by 952. The recovery rate of patients, meanwhile, reached 92.21 per cent, according to the health department’s daily bulletin.

“The Haryana health department is happy to announce that no death due to Covid-19 has been reported today (24-hour period),” Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora said. “Earlier, it was on June 6 that no death due to the virus was reported. While it is heartening, yet there is no room for complacency and the state health department will remain proactive and alert till there is a solution,” he added.

Meanwhile, with 952 fresh cases, the infection tally in the state rose to 1,50,033 Sunday. NCR districts Gurgaon (249 new cases) and Faridabad (177 new cases) led the tally of fresh infections in the last 24 hours, even as the remaining districts are witnessing a substantial decline in numbers. The recovery rate in Gurgaon and Faridabad is 89.82 per cent and 94.94 per cent, respectively.

According to the state’s bulletin, there were 10,042 active Covid patients out of whom 9,829 were active for less than 11 days while 213 patients were active for longer duration. The number of critical patients in Haryana came down to 200 out of whom 169 were on oxygen support while 31 patients were on ventilator support.

