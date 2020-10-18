For first time in 135 days, no coronavirus fatality in Haryana

The number of critical patients in Haryana came down to 200 out of whom 169 were on oxygen support while 31 patients were on ventilator support. (Representational)

No coronavirus-related fatality was reported in Haryana during the past 24 hours even as the state reported 952 fresh cases Sunday, according to the Health Department’s daily bulletin. The recovery rate of patients, meanwhile, reached 92.21 per cent.

“Haryana health department is happy to announce that no causality has been reported on account of Covid-19 today. This is after four months and 12 days or after 135 days as the last such day was 6th June. While it is heartening, there is no room for complacency and the Haryana health department will remain in highest position of alert till there is a lasting solution to the Covid-19 infection,” said Rajeev Arora, ACS (Health), Haryana.

In September, for several days Haryana had been reporting more than 20 fatalities during a 24-hour period.

On March 17, the state had reported its first Covid-19 case after a 29-year-old woman from Gurgaon district had tested positive for the infection. She had a travel history to Malaysia and Indonesia.

Although the surge continues in Gurgaon with 249 new cases and Faridabad adding 177 new cases in the last 24 hours, the remaining districts in Haryana started witnessing a substantial decline in new cases. The recovery rate in Gurgaon was 89.82 per cent and 94.94 per cent in Faridabad.

According to the state’s Covid bulletin released on Sunday evening, there were 10,042 active Covid patients out of whom 9,829 were active for less than 11 days while 213 patients were active for longer duration.

The number of critical patients in Haryana came down to 200 out of whom 169 were on oxygen support while 31 patients were on ventilator support.

So far, Haryana has collected 2,707 plasma units from Covid-19 recovered patients and 1,812 Covid-19 patients have been treated with plasma therapy.

The Covid bulletin pegged the state’s Covid case doubling rate at 42 days, Covid positive rate at 6.34 per cent and fatality rate at 1.09 per cent. Haryana has ramped up its testing per million population to 93,549 samples.

