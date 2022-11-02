For first time, CRPF appoints two women officers as IGs

Two women officers of the CRPF have been appointed as Inspectors General (IG) for the first time after their induction into the force began in 1987.

Annie Abraham has been made IG of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), the specialised anti-riots unit. Seema Dhundia has been posted as Bihar sector IG.

“Both the women officers joined the paramilitary force in 1987 as the first batch of women officers. They have also commanded an all-women Indian police contingent at the UN. They have been decorated with the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service, Police Medal for Meritorious Service and the ‘Ati Utkrisht Sewa Padak’ during their service,” said a CRPF spokesperson.

Abraham told The Indian Express that the appointment was an honour for her and thanked her seniors for their support. “My parents worked with BHEL in Bhopal where I grew up and it was my mother’s dream to send me to the force, which is not so common. My father supported my mother’s decision, but unfortunately, they are not with me to see me in this position,” said Abraham, who is from Kerala’s Alappuzha district.

Dhundia said: “I am feeling very proud and my journey in the force was very challenging, where we learnt a lot of things. My father is from an Army background and it was my decision to join this force.” She was actively involved in raising the second Mahila Battalion of the force and was also the contingent commander of the first ever all-women FPU in the UN Mission in Liberia. She was serving as DIG in the RAF.

Officials said there have been women IPS officers heading CRPF formations, and that the CRPF was the first central armed police force to induct women in combat in 1986. It has six such battalions at present, with women constables filling more than 6,000 posts in these.

Abraham has commanded the all-women formed police units (FPU) in the UN Mission in Liberia, and served as DIG (Intelligence) in the force headquarters, DIG (operations) in Kashmir Operations Sector and DIG (CR & Vigilance).

Advertisement

“I am hoping that more women will join the force in the coming days,” she said.

An IG is the head of the sector in the CRPF.

The 15 battalion-strong RAF is deployed for anti-riots, counter-protests and sensitive law and order duties. It is called in to assist state police forces during events where heavy crowds are expected as well as for VIP visits.

Advertisement

The Bihar Sector of the CRPF commands about four battalions of the force that are deployed for anti-Naxal operations and other law-and-order duties apart from some small units of the RAF and the jungle warfare unit CoBRA.