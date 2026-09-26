For the first time, railway line reaches Chhattisgarh’s Rowghat; train operations to start soon

New railway line in Chhattisgarh: Indian Railways has reached Chhattisgarh‘s remote Rowghat area with the completion of the final Taroki-Rowghat section of the Dallirajhara-Rowghat new line project. The move marks a major step towards extending train connectivity further into south Chhattisgarh. The 17.5-km Taroki-Rowghat section is part of the 95-km-long Dallirajhara-Rowghat new railway line project. The single-line section has been built as an electrified broad-gauge railway line.

On September 22, a Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) inspection and speed trial were conducted on the section to assess the process before a new railway section is commissioned. The project falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Raipur Division of South East Central Railway (SECR) zone.

Railway line reaches Rowghat area

At present, passenger train services are available between Dallirajhara and Taroki. With the completion of the Taroki-Rowghat section, the railway network is now set to extend further towards Rowghat and the train services is expected to start soon.

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During the CRS inspection, various aspects of the new line were examined, including the railway track, bridges and culverts, electrification, signalling and other safety arrangements. The operational capacity and safety standards of the section were also tested during the prescribed inspection and speed trial.

Train operations on the Taroki-Rowghat section, once commissioned, are expected to provide more convenient transport options for people living in the surrounding remote areas.

Chhattisgarh’s Rowghat gets railway line, train services to begin soon (Image: SECR) Chhattisgarh’s Rowghat gets railway line, train services to begin soon (Image: SECR)

Significance of Taroki-Rowghat new railway line

The new rail connectivity is expected to improve links between the remote areas of south Chhattisgarh and major centres such as Raipur and Bhilai.

For local residents, better rail connectivity can make travel for education, healthcare, employment and trade easier. Bhilai is also an important educational and industrial centre in the state.

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The railway line is also expected to help transport agricultural products and local commercial goods, connecting rural areas with the wider railway network.

Rail link to support iron ore transportation

The Dallirajhara-Rowghat railway line also has an important role in industrial transportation. According to the Ministry of Railways, the line will facilitate the transportation of iron ore to the Bhilai Steel Plant, supporting the steel industry.

The improved rail network is also expected to encourage tourism, investment and other economic activities in the region, contributing to the development of remote areas of south Chhattisgarh.