For clean water, sodium hypochlorite storage unit to be constructed in Ludhiana district

For effective cleaning of water supplied by the water supply and sanitation department in different villages of Ludhiana district, the department would be constructing a dedicated Sodium Hypochlorite storage unit in Samaspur village near Samrala. Here, the department can store more than 10,000 litres of sodium hypochlorite, which is sufficient for the demand of the entire district at any given time.

Sahil Anand, executive engineer, water supply & sanitation, Ludhiana, said that earlier, sodium hypochlorite was procured and stored by different divisions of the department themselves, but now with the setting up of this storage unit, it could be stored in large quantities, which means there can never be shortage of it and the residents would continue to get potable drinking water.

Sodium hypochlorite is a compound that can be effectively used for water purification. It is used on a large scale for surface purification, bleaching, odour removal and water disinfection.

It comes under the Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s scheme ‘Har Ghar Pani, Har Ghar Safai’ mission as part of Punjab government’s campaign to accomplish the goal of 100 per cent potable water supply and maintaining cleanliness in all rural households and schools of the state by March next year, said a statement.

This unit is being set up with a cost of Rs 8.40 lakh and with the funding by the World Bank. Sahil Anand said tenders for the construction of this Sodium Hypochlorite storage unit would be floated shortly.