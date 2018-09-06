For BJP, a mahapurush doesn’t have caste or party: UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya

CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (File) CM Yogi Adityanath and deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya (File)

Samajwadi Party’s “guiding light” Ram Manohar Lohia, BSP founder Kanshiram, first union home minister Saradar Vallabhai Patel, father of the Constitution B R Ambedkar and former president A P J Abdul Kalam are a few personalities after whom the government intends to name prominent roads after, said Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday.

In a clear outreach message to all communities and votebanks, Maurya’s comments come in the backdrop of political realignments in the state ahead of next year’s general elections. “BJP ke liye mahapurush ki koi jati nahi hoti, koi party nahi hoti… mahapurush sirf mahapurush hota hai… (For the BJP, an icon does not have a caste or party… an icon is icon for us),” said Maurya. “Isliye… Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia, Sardar Patel, Manyawar Kanshiram ke naam se bhi, Chaudhary Charan Singh, Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose, APJ Abdul Kalam, Chandra Shekar Azad, Goswami Tulsidas, Hukum Singh, Jyotiba Bai Phule, Savitri Bai Phule, Samrat Chandragupta Maurya ke naam se bhi... ” He added that there would be more names which would be added to the list.

Maurya was speaking at the Samajik Pratinidhi Baithak of Lodhi community (an OBC community) organised by BJP’s OBC Morcha where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was the chief guest. BJP is presently holding such meetings of different OBC castes, and senior ministers of the state government and leaders from the party have been asked to address these meetings to attract those castes.

In a similar meeting last month, Maurya had announced that at least one road in each district of UP will be named after socialist leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur. He added that the politics of “Muslim appeasement” would be over once Prime Minister Narendra Modi again won office in 2019 and appealed to “backward Muslims” to join BJP to “get respect and their due rights”.

“2019 mein Modi ji ki shapath hone dijiye, is desh se Muslim tushtikaran ki rajnaiti khatam ho jayegi, dalit virodhi, pichhda virodhi rajniti khatam ho jayegi (Let Modi ji take oath in 2019 and politics of Muslim appeasement would be over in the country and so would the politics of anti-dalit and anti backwards),” claimed Maurya.

Maintaining that 2019 election is very important and Uttar Pradesh would play a crucial role, Maurya told the gathering, “Chhappan inch ka seena le karke agar Islamabad Ki chhaati mein bhi tiranga phahrane Ki zaroorat padti hai to wahan bhi pradhan mantri peechhe nahi hatne wale (If required then Prime Minister would not back down from hosting the Tricolour in the heart of Islamabad).”

However, at the same time, Maurya tried to woo backward Muslims and said that he understands that even among Muslims, backwards feel neglected and thereby asked them to join hands with BJP to get their due respect.

“Musalmanon mein bhi pichhde warga Ke Musalmanon ki bhi sankhya hai.. Unko bhi jodenge. Unka bhi utpeedan hua hai. Unke saath bhi bhed bhav hua hai…aaiye bjp ke sath kandhe se kandha milake chahliye (Among Muslims also there is a considerable number of backward muslims. We would link them. They have also faced atrocities, biases.. Come and join us),” said Maurya.

Adityanath, meanwhile, targeted the Congress and Samajwadi Party, alleging both supported people associated with Naxalism and terrorism. “Jab mahanta thopi jati hai to vyakti Rahul Gandhi jaisa paida hota hai aur jab apne purushartha se mahanta prapta karta hai to Modi ji jaisa samman pata hai,” said Yogi. “Bharat ki ekta aur akhandata ko chot pahunchne ke liye dikhayi dene wale naxalwadi sangathan ko khul ke samarthan kar rahe hain.”

He promised to name Medical College in Etah after Avanti Bai and also made comparison between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Maintaining that the Lodh community played a significant role in victory of BJP, party state chief Mahendra Nath Pandey informed that in Uttar Pradesh there are as many as 5 MPs and 18 MLAs of the party belonging to the community, there are as many as 113 assembly segments where Lodh votes play a significant role in victory of any candidate. He said that after state level, these sammelans would go to district level.

(With inputs from Lalmani Verma, New Delhi)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App