For a price, brands set to get space in railway station names

LIKE DELHI Metro, Indian Railways will also allow names of commercial brands to be added to names of its stations, for a fee. However, it will not name the brands in its announcements, and names of individuals cannot be added to station names.

In a new policy for earning non-fare revenue, the national transporter has decided that government arms and “reputed business houses” will be allowed to prefix or suffix their brand name or logo to the name of a railway station at all the displays in station premises.

The co-branding exercise, however, comes with certain dos and don’ts.

For instance, the font or style of the brand name joined with the name of the station, say, “New Delhi, should be smaller” than the station name and also the Indian Railway logo. Moreover, co-branding will not be permitted on railway tickets, websites, route maps, in announcements through the public address systems, the policy says.

In other words, while the station will share its name with a brand, Railways will not utter the brand name in its public address systems or even on its websites.

“Unlike Metros and other transport systems, we have a heritage to take care of as far as the names of our stations is concerned. So we are treading a fine line. It is a new policy we are trying out purely for advertising revenue in order to monetise assets,” said a senior Railway ministry official.

Explained Monetising its space Railways has been trying, with little success, several ways to earn non-fare revenue, especially by leveraging its outdoor advertising spaces at stations for years. This is the latest bid to get a piece of the pie by monetising its outdoor spaces.

Railways has more than 7,000 stations across India. Zonal railways will fix the fee, taking into account, among other things, the prevailing local circle rates.

Zonal railways have been given the freedom to bid out its station names either individually or in clusters for a three-year contract. One advantage the co-branding company will get is that it will get prominent space in station circulating areas to display its advertisements, as part of the deal.

In the same spirit, heritage station names have been kept out of purview of this policy. And names of persons, martyrs, political leaders etc also cannot be suffixed or pre-fixed to the station names.

Apart from Delhi Metro, even Kolkata Metro has allowed co-branding of station names. In Kolkata Metro, names of famous persons are suffixed to many station names. In a number of cases, old names have made way for new names after famous personalities. Indian Railways wants to avoid that in this policy.